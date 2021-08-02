Money Report

Amazon Launches Smart Soap Dispenser With Timer to Make Sure You Wash for 20 Seconds

By Todd Haselton, CNBC

  • Amazon launched a smart soap dispenser on its site that costs $54.99 and will launch on Aug. 4.
  • The soap dispenser has lights on the top that slowly count down 20 seconds, so you know if you've washed your hands for the CDC-recommended minimum amount of time.

Amazon recently launched a smart soap dispenser that helps you make sure you're washing your hands right.

The $54.99 soap dispenser has lights on the top that slowly count down 20 seconds, so you know if you've washed your hands for the CDC-recommended minimum amount of time. It also works with Amazon Echo devices, which means you can set an Echo speaker to play music, tell you the weather, a joke, or something else every time you wash your hands.

It doesn't appear to offer Amazon's Dash replenishment service, which can automatically order more of a product -- in this case soap -- when it knows levels are running low.

Amazon smart soap dispenser
Amazon
Amazon smart soap dispenser
Other companies are also offering ways for people to wash their hands for the CDC-recommended minimum amount of time. The Apple Watch, for example, can detect when you're washing your hands and will automatically start a countdown timer.

Amazon says the smart soap dispenser has 3 months of battery life, after which it can be recharged through a microUSB port on the back. It begins shipping Aug. 4.

