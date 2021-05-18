USD's Phil Mickelson-Designed Training Facility Receives $2 Million Donation

A generous donation by a University of San Diego alumnus has made it possible for the institution to proceed with its new Phil Mickelson-designed golf training facility.

USD alum and Board of Trustees member Paul Purcell donated $2 million to help advance the final planning stages of the project, the university said in a statement.

“This is a truly transformational gift that will catapult our golf program to a new level, positively impact the experience of USD scholar-athletes and also change the lives of young people in our community,” USD Athletic Director Bill McGilis said of the generosity.

An artist’s renderings of what’s to come at USD shows lush landscapes and diverse terrain so student-athletes can practice to their heart’s content. The 1.4-acre state-of-the-art practice facility is designed by golfing legend and San Diego native Phil Mickelson, whose vision for the project includes:

1,800 square feet area of synthetic turf tee;

“Phil Mickelson” wedge control targets to practice for yardage from 30 to 85 years;

“Phil Mickelson” synthetic turf putting pads with surfaces at 2, 3 and 4% slopes;

One acre of natural turf short-game area.

That short-game area will consist of a 40,000-square-foot fairway and rough area, 7,500-square-foot putting green and a 1,000 square-foot practice bunker.

University of San Diego

“Every detail of this new facility will be designed to improve the scholar-athlete golfer, provide an environment to promote team unity, instill competition and position the University of San Diego to compete for future West Coast Conference and national championships,” Mickelson said in a statement. “The University of San Diego holds a special place in the hearts of the Mickelson family, and I'm excited to partner with Coach Chris Riley in developing something truly special for the young men in the USD program.”

Additionally, a 3,000-square-foot clubhouse for the golf team is also in the works that will include a team lounge, storage areas, study and conference areas, hospitality space for opposing teams and coaches office.

University of San Diego

The upcoming facility will be located in the northeast quadrant of the university, by the hub of USD’s athletic facilities.

“This was years in the making, and I am thrilled that the day has finally come for USD Golf to have all the tools to compete at the highest level,” Coach Riley said in a statement.

It is unclear by when the facility is estimated to be completed.