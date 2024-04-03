We treat our pets like family members, spending billions of dollars on veterinary bills yearly. If you think pet insurance could save money on routine checkups and emergencies, listen up.

A survey by Consumer Reports revealed pet owners are pretty unhappy with pet insurance coverage. In the survey, over two thousand members shared their experience with pet insurance covering everything from what’s actually covered to the premiums they paid and the claims process for getting reimbursed. And overall, there was no real top dog. Most of the results found that the insurance companies were all pretty middle of the pack.

CR looked at survey data on eight pet insurance providers. On average, the total cost was around $47 per month per pet.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Six insurance providers earned a midrange overall satisfaction score – two bottomed out with unfavorable ratings.

So what can you do to save?