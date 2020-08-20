Photos: Behind the Scenes of STOLEN Published 40 mins ago • Updated 36 mins ago 6 photos 1/6 NBC 7 NBC 7’s Monica Dean interviews survivor/advocate, Jessica Kim, who was trafficked in her early teens. Kim was one of the first recipients of Point Loma Nazarene University’s Beauty for Ashes Scholarship for survivors of sex trafficking. She is now a leader in the survivor community. 2/6 NBC 7 photojournalist Elroy Spatcher gets the shot as Monica Dean interviews survivor/advocate Jessica Kim. 3/6 NBC 7 Monica Dean and NBC 7 Investigates Exec. Producer Tom Jones take a ride along with survivor/advocate Jaimee Johnson through known hot sex trafficking hot spots in San Diego. 4/6 NBC 7 Photojournalist Elroy SPatcher zooms in on a park where an undercover Human Trafficking Task Force agent is posing as a teen to meet a potential buyer. The buyer eventually gets cold feet and never shows. 5/6 NBC 7 Monica Dean waits for her chance to speak with a suspected sex buyer arrested by the Human Trafficking Task Force following an undercover operation. The man told Dean it was his unlucky day, and that his arrest was like a slap in the face. 6/6 NBC 7 Roger Martin demonstrates his Instagram Crawler, a software that scans Instagram profiles for pictures and language that could put the user at risk of being targeted by an online predator. This article tagged under: stolen 0 More Photo Galleries Photos: Legoland's Miniland USA is Back San Diego's Unsolved Cold Cases List: COVID-19 Virus Found on Surfaces at Supermarkets, LAX, ATMs Photos: Lake Fire Smoke as Seen From Around Southern California