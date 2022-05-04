Photos: ‘Top Gun: Maverick Red Carpet Event at USS Midway Museum

San Diego went full-throttle Wednesday when the long-awaited "Top Gun" sequel premiered aboard the famous USS Midway Museum.

Check out some photos of the event:

12 photos
1/12
Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage
Tom Cruise attends the ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ world premiere on May 04, 2022 in San Diego, California.
2/12
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
(L-R) Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly and Tom Cruise attend the “Top Gun: Maverick” world premiere on May 04, 2022 in San Diego, California.
3/12
Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage
Tom Cruise, Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry attend the ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ world premiere on May 04, 2022 in San Diego, California.
4/12
Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage
Tom Cruise attends the ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ world premiere on May 04, 2022 in San Diego, California.
5/12
Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage
Tom Cruise attends the ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ world premiere on May 04, 2022 in San Diego, California.
6/12
Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images
US actor Tom Cruise arrives onboard a helicopter to the world premiere of “Top Gun: Maverick!” aboard the USS Midway in San Diego, California on May 4, 2022. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP)
7/12
Charles Parnell plays Warlock in "Top Gun: Maverick."
8/12
Glen Powell plays Hangman in "Top Gun: Maverick."
9/12
Jay Ellis plays Payback in "Top Gun: Maverick."
10/12
Greg Tarzan Davis plays Coyote in "Top Gun: Maverick."
11/12
NBC 7
Monica Barbaro plays Phoenix in “Top Gun: Maverick.”
12/12
NBC 7
Lyliana Wray plays Amelia Benjamin in “Top Gun: Maverick.”

More Photo Galleries

Photos: Drug Tunnel Discovered Connecting Otay Mesa Warehouse to Tijuana Home, 6 Indicted
Photos: Drug Tunnel Discovered Connecting Otay Mesa Warehouse to Tijuana Home, 6 Indicted
Photos: Thousands Across US Rally for Abortion Rights
Photos: Thousands Across US Rally for Abortion Rights
Photos: Supermarket Mass Shooting in Buffalo, NY
Photos: Supermarket Mass Shooting in Buffalo, NY
Photos: Take a Look at Submissions for This Year's Comic-Con Hunger Action Hero Contest
Photos: Take a Look at Submissions for This Year's Comic-Con Hunger Action Hero Contest
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us