Photos: 'Top Gun: Maverick Red Carpet Event at USS Midway Museum Published May 4, 2022 • Updated on May 5, 2022 at 10:02 am San Diego went full-throttle Wednesday when the long-awaited "Top Gun" sequel premiered aboard the famous USS Midway Museum. Check out some photos of the event: 12 photos 1/12 Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage Tom Cruise attends the 'Top Gun: Maverick' world premiere on May 04, 2022 in San Diego, California. 2/12 Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images (L-R) Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly and Tom Cruise attend the "Top Gun: Maverick" world premiere on May 04, 2022 in San Diego, California. 3/12 Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage Tom Cruise, Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry attend the 'Top Gun: Maverick' world premiere on May 04, 2022 in San Diego, California. 4/12 Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage Tom Cruise attends the 'Top Gun: Maverick' world premiere on May 04, 2022 in San Diego, California. 5/12 Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage Tom Cruise attends the 'Top Gun: Maverick' world premiere on May 04, 2022 in San Diego, California. 6/12 Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images US actor Tom Cruise arrives onboard a helicopter to the world premiere of "Top Gun: Maverick!" aboard the USS Midway in San Diego, California on May 4, 2022. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) 7/12 Charles Parnell plays Warlock in "Top Gun: Maverick." 8/12 Glen Powell plays Hangman in "Top Gun: Maverick." 9/12 Jay Ellis plays Payback in "Top Gun: Maverick." 10/12 Greg Tarzan Davis plays Coyote in "Top Gun: Maverick." 11/12 NBC 7 Monica Barbaro plays Phoenix in "Top Gun: Maverick." 12/12 NBC 7 Lyliana Wray plays Amelia Benjamin in "Top Gun: Maverick."