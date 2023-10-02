Gallery: Evidence from the Larry Millete preliminary hearing

This is a screenshot from a surveillance camera, that prosecutors say shows Larry Millete moving the family’s SUV in the early morning hours of January 8, 2021.
This is a screenshot from a surveillance camera, that prosecutors say shows Larry Millete leaving the house early on January 8, 2021.
This is a screenshot from a surveillance camera, that prosecutors say shows Larry Millete returning to the house in the evening on January 8, 2021.

maya millete

