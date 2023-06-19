WATCH: Seal pup charms surfers by hanging 10 in the lineup off Pacific Beach

Several surfers in the Pacific Beach area were all smiles when an unexpected guest crashed their session.

Drone footage showed a seal pup catching a ride on one surfboard after another in the lineup. Charmed by the pup’s curious demeanor, the surfers kept a respectful distance from the marine creature as it lay comfortably on the end of different people’s boards.

At one point, a wave crashed near a board the pup was on, causing it to wipe out. Its head could be seen poking out the water shortly after, however, seemingly unbothered by the impact.

The approximate age of the pup is unclear, as are the whereabouts of its mother.

NBC 7 has reached out to SeaWorld to see if it is aware of the pup.