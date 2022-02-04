Swirl Into Immersive Vincent Van Gogh Exhibit at Del Mar Fairgrounds

Fans of the timeless artwork from Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh can head to the Del Mar Fairgrounds for an exhibit dedicated to the world-famous artist for a limited time.

At “Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience,” visitors will be able to truly immerse get lost in the romantic swirls and waves of Van Gogh’s most iconic pieces. Projections comprised of more than 4 trillion content pixels will display his artwork on the walls and floors throughout the exhibit so art aficionados can step into the colorful worlds of each piece.

“Masterpieces, now freed from frames, come alive, appear and disappear, flow across multi-surfaces, the minutia of details titillating our heightened senses,” the exhibit advertised on its website.

Those who want to take their visit a step further can even sign up for several yoga classes that will take place at the exhibit.

“Beyond Van Gogh” is now open at the Wyland Center at the Del Mar Fairgrounds and will remain on display through April 26. Its hours of operation are:

Sunday to Thursday: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

For more information on the exhibit, or to purchase tickets, click here.