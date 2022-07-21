The Scene

Food. Fun. Lifestyle. Features. All in America's Finest City.

PHOTOS: San Diego Comic-Con is Back and So Is the Cosplay. Take a Look

It may be the only time of year when you'll see Avengers literally assemble in downtown San Diego.

San Diego Comic-Con is back and thousands of people will be bringing their favorite characters to life in the form of cosplay, the act of dressing up as characters from pop-culture mediums like movies and comic books to show off their fandom.

And to those who have held off on becoming their favorite character, Spider-Man has a message for you: "With cosplay, any time of year, anyone can do it. I say go for it. You wanna be a character, go ahead, be him.”

Take a look at some of the cosplay and scenes from San Diego Comic-Con 2022.

10 photos
1/10
Jerod Harris/Getty Images
Spiderman attends the Spider-Man’s 60th Anniversary event at The Comic-Con Museum in San Diego on July 20, 2022.
2/10
NBC 7
Spider-Man crosses the street during San Diego Comic-Con 2022.
3/10
Getty Images
Guests on the show floor at San Diego Comic-Con on July 20, 2022.
4/10
ommaso Boddi/Getty Images
Some of the outside Comic-Con activations that don’t require a badge during San Diego Comic-Con 2022.
5/10
Jerod Harris/Getty Images
A fan takes a photo of the Spider-Man exhibition during Spider-Man’s 60th Anniversary event at San Diego’s Comic-Con Museum on June 30, 2022.
6/10
Jerod Harris/Getty Images
A general view of the atmosphere during Media Preview day at the Exclusive Installation Commemorating Spider-Man’s 60th Anniversary at San Diego’s Comic-Con Museum on June 30, 2022 in San Diego, California.
7/10
NBC 7
A banner for San Diego Comic-Con 2022 in the Gaslamp Quarter.
8/10
NBC 7
A building wrapped in an advertisement for the Apple TV show “Severance” during San Diego Comic-Con 2022.
9/10
NBC 7
The San Diego MTS trolleys are wrapped and ready for San Diego Comic-Con 2022.
10/10
NBC 7
Activations are set up throughout the Gaslamp Quarter to coincide with San Diego Comic-Con 2022. Many are free and don’t require a badge.

This article tagged under:

San Diego Comic-ConCosplay

More Photo Galleries

Souplantation's Long-Awaited Reopening in La Mesa Delayed by Supply Chain Crisis
Souplantation's Long-Awaited Reopening in La Mesa Delayed by Supply Chain Crisis
Photos: Community Remembers Parade Mass Shooting Victims in Highland Park, Illinois
Photos: Community Remembers Parade Mass Shooting Victims in Highland Park, Illinois
Camp Pendleton's Monuments Pay Tribute to Marines Who Served in Iraq and Afghanistan
Camp Pendleton's Monuments Pay Tribute to Marines Who Served in Iraq and Afghanistan
PHOTOS: Chopper the Biker Dog
PHOTOS: Chopper the Biker Dog
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us