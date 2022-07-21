PHOTOS: San Diego Comic-Con is Back and So Is the Cosplay. Take a Look

It may be the only time of year when you'll see Avengers literally assemble in downtown San Diego.

San Diego Comic-Con is back and thousands of people will be bringing their favorite characters to life in the form of cosplay, the act of dressing up as characters from pop-culture mediums like movies and comic books to show off their fandom.

And to those who have held off on becoming their favorite character, Spider-Man has a message for you: "With cosplay, any time of year, anyone can do it. I say go for it. You wanna be a character, go ahead, be him.”

Take a look at some of the cosplay and scenes from San Diego Comic-Con 2022.