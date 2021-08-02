NBC 7's August Concert Calendar is Music to Our Ears

Live music is back in San Diego after over a year-long hiatus. Many popular artists are going on their rescheduled tours and others are booking venues to share their new music created "in the Q."

One of the most talked about tours of 2021 has been The Hella Mega Tour featuring Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer. The tour was originally slated to run March through August 2020, but had to change course, like many other artists, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Oceania leg of the tour has been cancelled, however the rest of the tour has been rescheduled for 2021 including a show at San Diego's very own Petco Park.

The park is trading in baseball bats for bass guitars on Aug. 29 when Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer will take the stage to perform their long-awaited sets.

Pop brotherhood the Jonas Brothers are also heading to San Diego for a good time they hope everyone will remember.

The Remember This Tour includes a stop at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in Chula Vista on Aug. 25.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The music doesn't stop there. San Diego is lucky to have a variety of concert venues throughout the county you can take advantage of this month and throughout the year.

San Diego Civic Theatre

Aug. 3- Joe Bonamassa, tickets starting at $79

Aug. 31- Lindsey Stirling: Artemis Tour North America 2021, tickets starting at $26

To purchase tickets, visit Ticketmaster.com.

Humphrey's Concerts by the Bay

Aug. 13- Cheap Trick, sold out

Aug. 17, 18- Trampled by Turtles & Mt. Joy, tickets starting at $130

Aug. 20, 21- Common Kings, tickets starting at $42

Aug. 27- Brian Regan, tickets starting at $60

To purchase tickets, visit Ticketmaster.com.

North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 14- Good Vibes Summer Tour 2021: Rebelution + Special Guests, tickets starting at $25

Aug. 18- The Black Crowes: Shake Your Money Maker, tickets starting at $29

Aug. 25- Jonas Brothers: The Remember This Tour, tickets starting at $19

Aug. 26- Dierks Bentley: Beers On Me Tour 2021, tickets starting at $35

To purchase tickets, visit Ticketmaster.com.

Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Aug. 14- Cypress Hill & Atmosphere + Special Guest Z-Trip, tickets starting at $23

To purchase tickets, visit Ticketmaster.com.

House of Blues

Aug. 20- The Wrecks, sold out

Aug. 20- Emo Night Brooklyn, tickets starting at $20

Aug. 21- LIL LOTUS, tickets starting at $18

Aug. 22- NateWantsToBattle, tickets starting at $15

Aug. 28- Nanpa Basico: USA Tour 2021, tickets starting at $20

Aug. 29- Phora, tickets starting at $26

To purchase tickets, visit Ticketmaster.com.

SOMA

Aug. 20- Descendents, tickets starting at $37

To purchase tickets, visit Ticketmaster.com.

Harrah's Resort SoCal

Aug.27- 3 Doors Down: The Better Life 20th Anniversary Tour, tickets starting at $59

To purchase tickets, visit Ticketmaster.com.

Petco Park

Aug. 29- The Hella Mega Tour: Green Day/Fall Out Boy/Weezer, tickets starting at $73

To purchase tickets, visit Ticketmaster.com.

Observatory North Park

Aug. 31- Olivia O'Brien: The Olivia O'Brien Show, tickets starting at $22

To purchase tickets, visit Ticketmaster.com.