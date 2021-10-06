The Scene

Food. Fun. Lifestyle. Features. All in America's Finest City.
Miami Beach

Miami Beach Mansion of ‘Scarface' Al Capone Sells for $15.5M

Capone, the original “Scarface,” bought the waterfront house for $40,000 in 1928

By The Associated Press

Al Capone's former mansion in Miami.
Chuck Fadely/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images (File)

The Miami Beach mansion of Al Capone, once fated to be demolished, just sold for $15.5 million.

The Miami Herald reported Tuesday that the home was sold to to 93 Palm Residence LLC, managed by Coral Gables accountant Toni Alam.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Capone, the original “Scarface,” bought the waterfront house for $40,000 in 1928. He died there in 1947 from a heart attack

Developer Todd Michael Glaser and partner Nelson Gonzalez, senior vice president of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM bought the residence in August for $10.75 million with plans to demolish it and replace it with a more modern project. But preservationists in Miami Beach balked at their plans.

The Scene

Food. Fun. Lifestyle. Features. All in America's Finest City.

Art 8 hours ago

Normal Heights Takes Flight With New Mural Fundraiser

music Oct 4

The Right Stuff: New Kids on the Block Announce ‘Mixtape' 2022 Tour, Will Stop in San Diego

Glaser said the offer came out of the blue and compared it to a winning lottery ticket.

“If someone tells you they want to give you a $5 million lotto ticket, of course you’d take it,” Glaser said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Miami BeachAl Caponescarface
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us