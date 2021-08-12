IHOP Unveils Drink Menu Featuring Beer, Wine, Champagne

While IHOP has long been known for its tagline, “Come hungry, leave happy,” patrons at select locations may soon be leaving more than just happy.

The breakfast giant unveiled its new “Bubbles, Wine & Brews,” menu, which features mimosas and wines from Barefoot as well as Bud Light, Blue Moon, Corona and locally sourced beers.

Three restaurants in San Diego and New Mexico will be the first to feature the new menu, with expansions planned in New York, Rhode Island, Maryland and Ohio in the coming months.

While the take-out drink menu grew in popularity during the pandemic, IHOP’s beverages are available for dine-in only.

The move comes after the restaurant chain’s “Drinks and Dining Survey” suggested younger guests were “craving an alcoholic beverage” alongside their plates, IHOP President Jay Johns said in a press release.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

““As we continue to focus and expand on our daytime and evening menu options, adult beverages offer a terrific innovation and evolution to enjoy IHOP for every occasion,” Johns said.

The culinary team put together a list of suggested pairings, including a Barefoot Bubbly Brut mimosa with the Original French Toast or a Corona Extra with the Spicy Poblano Omelette.