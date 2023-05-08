City Tacos Opening 10,000-Square-Foot ‘Playground' in Ocean Beach

One of San Diego’s premier go-to spots, City Tacos, is expanding to Ocean Beach.

The new location opens in July and is being marketed as a 10,000-square-foot "playground."

City Tacos has opened six locations since founder Gerry Torres first started the business in North Park in 2014.

The new space is meant to be a family-friendly place to cultivate community, Torres said.

“It has been a dream of mine for quite some time to create an all-ages community hub like this for one of the vibrant areas of our city – a place where people can play, enjoy and relax,” Torres said. “I love the OB community, and I can’t wait to hang out and eat tacos with everyone. Extending my footprint into OB really is a testament to the great people of San Diego. Their passion for City Tacos means more City Tacos.”

Design plans for City Tacos’ OB Playground. Photos courtesy of City Tacos

The OB City Tacos menu still features 13 tacos that come in at less than $5, but the dining options don’t stop there. City Tacos will partner with the community to provide a coffee and flower shop, occasional food trucks, craft fairs and festivals, guest musicians and murals from local artists. It plans on serving local and Mexican beer options, wines and seltzers.

Design plans for City Tacos’ OB Playground courtyard area. Renderings courtesy of City Tacos

The seating will include bar, lounge and picnic options, and the playground features a fire pit, canopy shade and an enclosed space for dogs. There will also be larger-than-life games available to play.

"Giant-size games like checkers, chess, Connect 4, and Jenga will be on the property, as well as cornhole sets, bocci ball and foosball tables," according to a news release issued Monday.

Design plans for City Tacos’ OB Playground life-size games. Renderings courtesy of City Tacos

The spot is set to open in July at 4896 Voltaire St., till 10 p.m. nightly.