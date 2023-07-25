No stars, no writers? No problem: San Diego Comic-Con powers through Hollywood strike

Despite the SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) writers' and actors' strike, San Diego Comic-Con 2023 brought big crowds and revenue to the city. One of the world’s biggest comic conventions took over San Diego from July 20 to 23.

Tickets for Comic-Con 2023 went on sale nine months before the event took place and quickly sold out. In this NBC San Diego News special report, Monica Dean gives us an overview of this year’s event. She spoke with event organizers, city leaders and business managers about their concerns surrounding the strike, the evolution of Comic-Con and the big impact this annual event has on San Diego’s economy.

Out with the old and in with the new. From collector candy bars to Funko’s “pop yourself” option, Dean gives us a look at some of what’s new at Comic-Con. Plus: An interview with local Pixar artist and animator Bobby Rubio about his upcoming projects. Rubio shares a personal ritual he does every time he visits San Diego. And, the inspiring story of a local comic artist with a special connection to NBC 7 and Telemundo 20.