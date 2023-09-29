Travis Barker shares he had trigeminal neuralgia episode

Originally appeared on E! Online

Travis Barker is proving that nothing can keep him down.

The Blink-182 drummer—who is currently expecting his first child with wife Kourtney Kardashian—shared that he recently suffered from an episode of trigeminal neuralgia, a chronic pain disorder that includes "sudden, severe facial pain," according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

Symptoms of trigeminal neuralgia can include intense pain, usually on one side of the face, with attacks lasting between a few seconds to a couple minutes. Other symptoms are numbness, throbbing or burning sensations.

Trigeminal neuralgia is usually caused by nerve injury or nerve lesion, but can also be a result of multiple sclerosis and other conditions, per the site.

Travis, 47, has been open about his battle with the disorder, noting in 2017 that he recommends acupuncture for others suffering from the condition.

Yet, the episode wasn't the only health issue Travis faced in recent days, amid a break from his band's European tour.

"Last week I had covid, an episode of trigeminal neuralgia, and a root canal," the musician wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sept. 29. "Which means I can pretty much handle anything god throws at me."

He's keeping a positive outlook, and not even his COVID-19 diagnosis stopped him from enjoying his and Kourtney's baby shower—with a mask, of course. The couple, who tied the knot in Italy last year, toasted to their baby boy on the way with a Disney-themed party on Sept. 23.

"Baby shower of my dreams," Kourtney captioned pics of the event, hosted by Kris Jenner. "thank you mommy @krisjenner for turning your home into the happiest place on earth, instilling my love of all things Disney, and for throwing this baby shower to celebrate me and your thirteenth grandchild."

The Kardashians star—who also shares kids Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick—suffered a medical emergency herself earlier this month. She shared on Instagram Sept. 6 that she underwent an urgent fetal surgery, writing, "I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby's life."

Kourtney continued, "As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn't prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery."

The 44-year-old also thanked Travis, who flew back to the U.S. to be by her side. "I am eternally grateful to my husband," she wrote, "who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock."

Travis' stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya shared this photo of the guests of honor at the baby shower. The two are expecting their first child together, who will be the fourth for each of them.