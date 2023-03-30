Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's Daughter Bella Shows Off Hair Transformation in Rare Selfie

No big little lies about it: Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise's daughter Isabella "Bella" Kidman Cruise has a new 'do.

The 30-year-old debuted her shoulder-length look with bangs in an Instagram selfie on March 29. Giving a shout-out to hair stylist Jennifer Ball, Bella wrote, "@craphairclub hair giving me so much joy still. Thank you."

The snap was a rare one for the artist, who doesn't often post photos of herself on the social media platform. However, she has shown off her hair transformations in the past, sharing a photo of herself rocking a shorter cut in a tunnel of rainbow lights in March 2022 and pics of herself with red hair in October and September 2021. And while Bella only occasionally gives glimpses into her private world, she does frequently share her art with her fans by posting her drawings to the 'gram.

Just as how Bella is protective of her privacy, her parents Tom and Nicole—who adopted her and brother Connor, 28, before their 2001 divorce—try to shield their children from the limelight by saying little about them publicly.

"I'm very private about all that," Nicole told Australian outlet Who in 2018. "I have to protect all those relationships. I know 150 percent that I would give up my life for my children because it's what my purpose is."

In addition to her kids with Tom, the Oscar winner has two daughters—Sunday, 14, and Faith, 12—with her husband, country music singer Keith Urban. As for the Mission: Impossible star, he is also dad to daughter Suri Cruise, 16, whom he welcomed with ex-wife Katie Holmes.