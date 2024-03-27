From Park City to the Windy City: Sundance Institute creating film festival in Chicago

The Sundance Institute is bringing a new independent film festival to Chicago.

According to a press release, the event, Sundance Institute x Chicago 2024, will take place June 28, 29 and 30. The event will make Chicago the first U.S. city to host a Sundance film and artist event outside of Park City, Utah, the home for the well-known annual Sundance Film Festival, the release said.

"This collaboration between Choose Chicago, the City of Chicago, and the Sundance Institute is a momentous

occasion for our city," a statement from Mayor Brandon Johnson said in the release. "It not only celebrates our rich filmmaking heritage, but also provides an unparalleled platform for our local talent to engage with industry leaders and decision-makers."

"This event is a shining example of our commitment to enriching Chicago's cultural landscape and fostering an environment where the arts can thrive," the statement continued.

The summer event will include screenings of four films from the 2024 Sundance Film Festival in January, along with Q&As with filmmakers, the release said. It's also set to include panel discussions, presentations, and a film program and masterclass for emerging and underrepresented filmmakers, the release added.

"To know the history and landscape of independent storytelling is to know that Chicago has always been a home and a source of inspiration for artists, many of whom have ties to Sundance through our Festival and artist support programs," Eugene Hernandez, festival director and head of public programming at the Sundance Institute said in the release. "All of us at the Institute are very much looking forward to deepening our connection to this unique community of film lovers, film champions, and filmmakers through this weekend of events designed for and with the city of Chicago."

Chicago currently boasts more than 50 film festivals each year, the release stated.

Information on tickets, venues and films has not yet been released. More information can be found here.