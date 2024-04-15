Surprise performances wrapped up Coachella 2024

Save the best for last right? And that is exactly what the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival had in store for its first weekend.

From artists making their debuts to more surprising celebrity appearances, Coachella Day 3 had at all.

Coachella's headliner, Doja Cat, welcomed 21 Savage, A$AP Rocky and Teezo to help her wrap the festival.

Doja Cat headlines at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Sunday, April 14, 2024 in Indio, CA. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Renee Rapp debuted at the Festival and brought Kesha to the stage, where the duo sang the hit "Tik Tok", where Kesha mentioned P.Diddy. - The singers changed the lyrics in response to a series of sexual misconduct allegations against Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella Kesha and Reneé Rapp perform onstage at the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella)

In the original recording of “Tik Tok,” off of Kesha’s the lyrics are: “Wake up in the mornin’ feelin’ like P. Diddy/ Grab my glasses, I’m out the door, I’m gonna hit this city.” During Rapp's set "Feelin' like P. Diddy" was changed to "F--- P. Diddy."

Bebe Rexha also made her debut by sharing with the crowd that she thought "she was not cool enough for Coachella." Her special guest? David Guetta joined her for their smash "I'm Good (Blue)."

Another surprising cameo was Justin Bieber joining Tems along with Wizkid where they performed their "Essence" remix.

Reggae enthusiasts were in for a treat when YG Marley brought out his mother, Lauryn Hill, to perform a selection of solo and Fugees hits, as well as a few songs by his late grandfather, Bob Marley. The performance was also a debut for the festival, and it was a memorable one for festivalgoers.

Will Smith at Coachella 2024 - Getty Images

Will Smith was the special guest for J Balvin - They rocked the stage rapping to "Men in Black."

And to officially wrap up Coachella 2024 - "The American Idol" judge, Katy Perry, was spotted at the DoLab Stage. Perry joined her best friend Mia Moretti for her DJ set.

Coachella weekend two is scheduled to happen from Apr 19-21 and tickets are still available for purchase on the event's official website.