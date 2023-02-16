Dim the lights, we're getting a front row seat to Ryan Seacrest's personal life.

Ahead of the host's announcement that he's leaving "Live With Kelly and Ryan," the emcee's girlfriend Aubrey Paige sent him some love online. In a Valentine's Day note, posted to Instagram Feb. 15, the model told Ryan, "Loving you has been the adventure of a lifetime."

Alongside her social media message, Paige, 25, shared a series of PDA pics with Seacrest, 48, including a selfie of the duo kissing and another snap of them posing on a yacht together.

"Cheers to many more laughs, sunrises, meals, and spontaneous adventures," she continued. "Blessed to have the honor of loving you."

Paige's love note comes just over a year after she confirmed their romance. "Safe to say the best part of 2021 was meeting the most incredible man," she captioned cozy Instagram photos with Seacrest on New Year's Eve 2021. "Wishing everyone love, happiness, safety & health in 2022."

In April, Seacrest's co-host Kelly Ripa publicly weighed in on his new romance. "If you two breakup I'm going into seclusion," she told Seacrest on "Live." "I am so fond of her."

Two months later, the couple made their red carpet debut at the premiere of Jennifer Lopez's Netflix documentary "Halftime."

And in late 2022, Seacrest was by Paige's side as she celebrated her 25th birthday.

"I tend to naturally disconnect from my phone during memorable moments and my 25th was definitely one for the books spent with family and loved ones while also getting to meet childhood idols like @thehughjackman & @danielradcliffeofficially," she captioned November Instagram photos from the festivities, including a kissing pic with Seacrest. "And to top it all off A PIZZA BDAY CAKE (brb trademarking that one lol) Thanks again for the bday wishes! Cheers to a quarter century and Scorpio season."

It's safe to say Seacrest will have a solid support system at home with Paige after saying goodbye to his "work wife" Ripa.

"When I signed on to host 'Live' in 2017 it was meant to be for 3 years, but I loved the job and working with Kelly so much that I extended my time and last year I made the decision to stay on for one more final season," Seacrest—who will be replaced by Mark Consuelos on the morning show—wrote in a Feb. 16 Instagram message. "I've been grateful to be able to share a cup of coffee with our viewers every day, one of the best parts of the gig."

"I'll be transitioning out of Live this Spring to shoot the 21st season of 'American Idol' in LA, continue my radio show on KIIS-FM and Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin Eve, and focus my summer on opening three more Ryan Seacrest Foundation Studios in pediatric hospitals across the country," he noted. "I'm looking forward to coming back to guest host in the future and Kelly, I promise to forever share my food photos, chicken eggs, and olive oil with you. And congratulations to my brother Mark, feel free to remodel my dressing room!"