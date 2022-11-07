Rebel Wilson Welcomes First Baby Via Surrogate

Rebel Wilson has a "pitch perfect" announcement: She's a mom!

The actress welcomed her first child, a daughter named Royce Lillian, who was born via surrogate this past week. "I can't even describe the love I have for her, she's a beautiful miracle!" Wilson wrote on Instagram Nov. 7 alongside the first photo of her newborn. "I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care."

"Thank you for helping me start my own family, it's an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!" she continued. "I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club."

After sharing the bundle of joy's arrival with her Instagram followers, many fans, friends and fellow stars sent love to Wilson, including Lindsey Vonn who commented, "So so happy for you mama."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Meanwhile, Taika Waititi commented, "yes Rebz, congrats xx," and director Michael Bay wrote, "You teach her to be funny! Rebel you still are the funniest woman I've worked with! So happy for you and your new baby."

After seeing Michael's comment, Wilson replied, "awwww."

Wilson's sweet announcement comes just two days after she shared another piece of personal news: She's not engaged.

The Australian star, who debuted her romance with Ramona Agruma back in June, took to Instagram Story on Nov. 5 to address speculation about her relationship status. "Thanks for the well wishes," she captioned a pic of her and Ramona at Disney, "but we are NOT engaged!"