Rapper Lil Keed Dead at 24

The music world is mourning the loss of a rising star.

Atlanta rapper Lil Keed died on May 13 at the age of 24, according to Complex. The cause of death is not known at this time.

The "Oh My God" rapper's passing was first confirmed online by his younger brother, Lil Gotit, who posted an emotional Instagram tribute in the early hours of Saturday morning.

"Can't believe I seened u die today bro I did all my cries," he captioned a photo of him and Lil Keed. "I know what u want me to do and that's go hard for Mama Daddy Our Brothers Naychur and Whiteboy #ImaHoldthisS---Down."

On his Instagram story, Lil Gotit, real name Semaja Render, grieved the loss of his older brother, writing, "Whyyy bra whyyy u leave me bra."

"All gas no brakes no more playin," he continued. "I got u Keed!"

Born Raqhid Render, Lil Keed was signed to Young Thug's YSL Records and rose to prominence within the Atlanta rap scene with multiple hits including "Oh My God" and "Nameless." He is survived by his daughter, Naychur.

In an Instagram post, Lil Keed's partner, Quana Bandz, mourned his passing and seemingly shared that she is pregnant with the couple's second child.

"I love you sooooo much baby," she wrote in part. "What I'm post to do with out you I can't breathe right sleep right nothing I don't even wanna talk to nobody Keed I can't take this why you leave US bru. What am I supposed to tell Naychur? What am I gone tell our new baby ?"

She added, "You was my boyfriend my best friend my slime my twin my ride or die!"

Shortly after the announcement of his passing, fans began to take to social media to remember the "Rockstar" artist.

One fan tweeted, "Rip lil keed man Long Live Mexico one of my favorite albums ever."

Others shared the heartbreak they felt at hearing the news.

"Yes i get depressed when artist i fw pass away. no i never met them in real life but that music be making you feel that connection," a second fan explained. "i wanna see everyone doing well and succeed so when news like this comes out it breaks my heart. rest up lil keed and prayers out to all your people."

And a third added, "Rip lil keed. wish the best for his friends and family."

