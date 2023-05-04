Priyanka Chopra Shares How Nick Jonas ‘Sealed the Deal' by Writing a Song for Her

Priyanka Chopra is sharing what had her burnin' up at the beginning of her relationship with now-husband Nick Jonas.

"The Citadel" star recently recalled how the Jonas Brothers singer wooed her with a song he had written about her, adding that it happened in the early days of their romance.

"That was a good night for him," Chopra said with a laugh on the "Howard Stern Show" in a May 2 episode, adding how Jonas introduced the song to her. "We're driving to lunch. I think it was at the Beverly Hills hotel. And he goes, 'Play what I wrote today?' And I was like, 'Cool.'"

Noting that he still "plays music exactly like this" now, Chopra said Jonas casually mentioned the track was something he had created in the studio that day. However, as she listened, she begun to notice some similarities.

"[He] plays this song and uses words and phrases that are very me and phrases that I've used," Chopra said. "I didn't want to presume it, so I didn't say anything. I was like, 'Oh, that's an awesome song.' He was like, 'Yeah, does it sound familiar?' And I was like, 'A few words.' He's like, 'Well, I wrote this for you."'

And if that isn't romantic enough, Chopra went on to share how Jonas — with whom she shares daughter Malti, 16 months — captured her heart in one fell swoop.

"This is what sealed the deal," she added, "He said, 'Look I'm not a man of too many words, but my songs will be my love letters to you.'"

