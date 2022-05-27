Netflix Adds a Content Warning to ‘Stranger Things' Premiere Following Texas School Shooting

Netflix will show a warning card prior to the American premiere episode of the fourth season of “Stranger Things,” in the wake of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, in Uvalde, Texas, a representative for the streaming service confirmed to NBC News.

The warning will air before the recap of the previous season that plays before the beginning of Season 4 of "Stranger Things," out May 27.

“We filmed this season of ‘Stranger Things’ a year ago,” the representative said the warning reads. “But given the recent tragic shooting at a school in Texas, viewers may find the opening scene of episode 1 distressing. We are deeply saddened by this unspeakable violence, and our hearts go out to every family mourning a loved one.”

Representatives have also confirmed Netflix has edited its description of the premiere to feature a message saying, “Warning: Contains graphic violence involving children” and added “disturbing images” to the show rating advisories.

Last week, Netflix released the first eight minutes of the premiere episode of the new season of “Stranger Things.” The opening scene shows the telepathic character Eleven, played by Millie Bobby Brown, involved in a massacre. The sequence depicts multiple dead children covered in blood.

The plot point had already been known prior to the shooting in Uvalde, but Netflix added the warning, since the show returns close in time to the events that unfolded this week and the scene in question is graphic.

The new season of “Stranger Things” is available to stream beginning Friday, premiering three years since the last season aired.

