Mikaela Shiffrin and Aleksander Aamodt Kilde announce their engagement

Skiing power couple Mikaela Shiffrin and Aleksander Aamodt Kilde have announced they're engaged to be married

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

Skiing power couple Mikaela Shiffrin and Aleksander Aamodt Kilde have announced they're engaged to be married.

Shiffrin, a two-time Olympic champion who has won a record 97 World Cup races, holds her ring up to the camera in one of several photos they posted on their social media accounts.

Aamodt Kilde is a former overall World Cup champion and two-time Olympic medalist. The 31-year-old Norwegian's season ended in January when he sustained injuries in a crash during a downhill race in Wengen, Switzerland.

They've been dating for several years.

The 29-year-old Shiffrin completed her season three weeks ago with her record-extending 60th win in slalom and 97th overall at the World Cup finals.

The American had been earlier sidelined for six weeks because of a knee injury sustained in a downhill crash in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy in January.

Olympic alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin talked to Access Hollywood and reacted to Lindsey Vonn calling her "the best skier that has ever lived."

