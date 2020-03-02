Public Enemy

Flavor Flav Fired From Public Enemy Following Fight Over Sanders Rally

Public Enemy Radio performed at a rally for Sanders in Los Angeles Sunday night.

Public Enemy fired Flavor Flav, the band announced Sunday, after the rapper had sent a cease and desist letter to Sen. Bernie Sanders in response to an announcement that group co-founder Chuck D planned to perform under the group's name at a rally for the presidential candidate, according to NBC News.

"Public Enemy and Public Enemy Radio will be moving forward without Flavor Flav," said a statement obtained by Rolling Stone. "We thank him for his years of service and wish him well."

The statement said that Public Enemy Radio, a Public Enemy offshoot led by Chuck D and featuring DJ Lord, Jahi and the S1Ws would go on with their plan to perform at Sanders' 6 p.m. rally at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The rally and show were livestreamed on Sanders' website next to donation option buttons.

Entertainment News

Deborah Dugan 3 hours ago

Recording Academy Fires Ousted CEO, Citing Investigations

Woody Allen 5 hours ago

Long-Rumored Woody Allen Memoir Coming in April

On Friday, Flav's lawyer sent a letter to the Sanders campaign alleging that the performance at the political rally would use Flav's "unauthorized likeness" and "image" for promotion purposes.

Read more at NBC News.com.

This article tagged under:

Public Enemy
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us