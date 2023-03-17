Kyra Sedgwick Shares the Hilarious Secret to Her 34-Year Marriage to Kevin Bacon

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon have a love for the ages.

After 34 years of marriage, the actress gave some insight into their enduring bond. And her biggest piece of advice?

"The secret is don't take advice about how to keep a marriage going from a celebrity," Sedgwick exclusively shared on the March 16 episode of E! News, "that's the secret."

And while the two have fully embraced getting goofy together on TikTok by posting silly videos of themselves, the Emmy winner also joked another key to their lasting love is, "Just say yes to any social media he asks me to do."

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Working together has also seemed to strengthen their marriage as Bacon and Sedgwick, who will celebrate their 35th wedding anniversary this September, have crossed paths professionally more than once. He starred in her 2017 directorial debut "Story of a Girl" alongside their daughter Sosie Bacon, and the "Footloose" star returned for Sedgwick's latest film, "Space Oddity."

First Drafts of Rock takes a look at the original version of Peter, Paul and Mary's cover of Bob Dylan's "Blowin' in the Wind," featuring Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick and Jimmy Fallon.

Celebrity Couples Together for 50+ Years

"It feels really good to have family around," Sedgwick, whose composer son Travis Bacon also worked on her new film, gushed. "It can get complicated, I'm not gonna lie, but it's also really amazing to be able to watch people do what they do best. Kevin is such an extraordinary actor and Travis is so good at composing and Sosie's such a great actress, it's wonderful."

As for their viral videos, the "Closer" alum also revealed one of her and Bacon's recent TikTok covers recently caught the attention of a major pop star.

After performing Miley Cyrus' recent single "Flowers," the 57-year-old shared, "We actually did hear from Miley. She commented and posted it and said 'I can't get enough of this' or something awesome like that. It was great. We had died and gone to heaven at that point."

"Space Oddity" premieres in theaters March 31.

E! News airs Mondays through Thursdays at 11 p.m. on E!.