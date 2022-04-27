Harry Styles Explains Why He Doesn't Feel the Need to Publicly Label His Sexuality

Harry Styles is opening up about why he has never publicly labeled his sexuality.

In an interview with Better Homes & Gardens published on Tuesday, the pop star, 28, revealed that his romantic relationships are “personal.”

He shared that he finds it “outdated” to tell the world who he is attracted to.

“I’ve been really open with it with my friends, but that’s my personal experience; it’s mine,” he told the publication. “The whole point of where we should be heading, which is toward accepting everybody and being more open, is that it doesn’t matter, and it’s about not having to label everything, not having to clarify what boxes you’re checking.”

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

At his concerts, Styles has created a welcoming environment where his fans, especially those in the LGBTQ+ community, are free to express themselves. In November 2021, the Brit helped one of his fans come out to her mom at his "Love on Tour" show in Milwaukee.

Styles, who is Better Homes & Gardens’ cover star, also spoke about previously feeling “ashamed” for having a sex life.

“For a long time, it felt like the only thing that was mine was my sex life. I felt so ashamed about it, ashamed at the idea of people even knowing that I was having sex, let alone who with,” he said.

After getting his start in One Direction, he felt as though he had to maintain a cookie-cutter image.

He explained, “At the time, there were still the kiss-and-tell things. Working out who I could trust was stressful.”

Now, Styles has fewer limitations.

“But I think I got to a place where I was like, why do I feel ashamed?” he said, adding that he was then a 26-year-old, single man. “It’s like, yes, I have sex.”

The “Adore You” singer speaking to the magazine was fitting, considering his third solo album, which will be released on May 20, is called “Harry’s House.”

Styles’ upcoming record arrives a year after he won his first Grammy in 2021 for best pop solo performance for his single “Watermelon Sugar.

But he doesn’t seem to feel pressure about receiving accolades or praise for his new songs.

The musician said that he is focused on making music that is “that is right, that is fun, in terms of the process, that I can be proud of for a long time, that my friends can be proud of, that my family can be proud of, that my kids will be proud of one day.”

Fans have already shown their support for his latest track “As I Was” — the first single off of “Harry’s House” — which has already claimed the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for two weeks in a row.

He performed the song for the first time live while headlining the Coachella music festival this month.

Lizzo and Shania Twain also made surprise appearances at the event and joined Styles onstage.

During the first weekend of the festival, he belted along to “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” and “You’re Still The One” with Twain. On Friday, he put his spin on Gloria Gaynor’s classic disco-anthem “I Will Survive” with Lizzo, and the two also sang One Direction’s “What Makes You Beautiful.”

On Tuesday, Styles expressed his gratitude for the two successful shows on Twitter.

Coachella II, April 2022.



To my band, crew, horn players, and everyone at Coachella who worked so hard putting this show together, I thank you.

And to everyone in the crowd, thank you from the bottom of my heart for making it so special. I had the absolute time of my life. H pic.twitter.com/YeJSX4reZh — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) April 26, 2022

“To my band, crew, horn players, and everyone at Coachella who worked so hard putting this show together, I thank you,” he wrote. “And to everyone in the crowd, thank you from the bottom of my heart for making it so special. I had the absolute time of my life. H.”

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: