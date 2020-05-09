Celebs, Fans Mourn Passing of Rock ‘n’ Roll Icon Little Richard

Celebrities and fans across the globe took to social media Saturday to mourn the passing of one of rock and roll's original trailblazers, Little Richard.

RIP Little Richard. The man who invented Rock and Roll. Elvis popularized it. Chuck Berry was the storyteller. Richard was the archetype. Maureen and I were so honored being the first marriage he conducted. We were lucky to know him. He lives forever in the Underground Garage. https://t.co/D8NwRKcshi — Stevie Van Zandt (@StevieVanZandt) May 9, 2020

Little Richard, who was known for his flamboyant and energetic performances, has died. This old "Tutti Fruitti" will miss his style and flair. Play the keys among the stars now, sir. You will be missed. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 9, 2020

Little Richard, the Architect, with 4 fans. pic.twitter.com/1NllBVB8e7 — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) May 9, 2020

The originator. The innovator. They all owe him.



RIP, Little Richard. pic.twitter.com/jw25u5ZtVu — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) May 9, 2020

Little Richard sold more than 30 million records worldwide, and his influence on other musicians was equally staggering, from the Beatles and Otis Redding to Creedence Clearwater Revival and David Bowie. In his personal life, he wavered between raunch and religion, alternately embracing the Good Book and outrageous behavior.

The Beatles’ Paul McCartney imitated Richard’s signature yelps — perhaps most notably in the “Wooooo!” from the hit “She Loves You.” Ex-bandmate John Lennon covered Richard’s “Rip It Up” and “Ready Teddy” on the 1975 “Rock and Roll” album.

When the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame opened in 1986, he was among the charter members with Elvis Presley, Berry, Buddy Holly, Jerry Lee Lewis, Sam Cooke and others.



