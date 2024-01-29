Britney Spears shows support for Justin Timberlake after release of new single

This article originally appeared on E!

Britney Spears doesn't want to get lost in the game this time.

In fact, the "Toxic" singer recently shared a message in support of her ex Justin Timberlake's musical comeback. Spears' encouraging note comes months after she revisited the details of their relationship in her memoir, "The Woman In Me."

"I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book," the 42-year-old wrote in a Jan. 29 Instagram post. "If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry."

The "Crossroads" star — who accompanied her message with a clip of Timberlake alongside his pal Jimmy Fallon — also praised the *NSYNC alum's new single.

"I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake's new song ‘Selfish,'" Spears — whose own 2011 song with the same title climbed to the top of the U.S. iTunes chart amid his latest release — continued. "It is soo good and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy together I laugh so hard???"

In her 2023 memoir, Spears — who dated Timberlake from 1999 until their split in 2002 — reflected on their three-year relationship, opening up about the couple deciding to have an abortion before their headline-making breakup.

"Justin definitely wasn't happy about the pregnancy," the "Lucky" singer — who shares sons Sean Preston, 18, and Jayden James, 17, with ex Kevin Federline — alleged. "He said we weren't ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young."

And while the "Cry Me a River" singer — who now shares sons Silas, 8, and Phineas, 2, with wife Jessica Biel — didn't respond to Spears' memoir claims, a source told E! News at the time that he was "feeling great" while working on his new music at the time, and remained busy with family life.

The 42-year-old previously apologized to his ex for how he handled their breakup in the public eye in 2021, stating, "I am deeply sorry for the time in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right."

And despite some of the eyebrow-raising claims in her memoir, Spears doesn't appear to hold the past against him.

"PS I know we had one of the world's biggest breakups 20 years ago..... but hey the man is a genius!" the "Circus" singer wrote in a since-deleted 2020 Instagram post. "Great song JT!!!! Pssss if you KNOW WHAT'S GOOD!!!!!!"