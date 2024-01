Best red carpet looks from the 75th Emmys Awards

35 photos 1/35 English model Suki Waterhouse arrives for the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on January 15, 2024. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images) 2/35 Selena Gomez at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images) 3/35 Los Angeles, CA – January 15: Jenna Ortega arriving at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, CA, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) 4/35 Jeremy Allen White at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images) 5/35 Jon Hamm, left, and Anna Osceola pose for a Red Carpet portrait at the 75th Emmy Awards on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images) 6/35 US actress Ali Wong arrives for the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on January 15, 2024. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images) 7/35 British actress Hannah Waddingham arrives for the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on January 15, 2024. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images) 8/35 Host Anthony Anderson poses for a Red Carpet portrait at the 75th Emmy Awards on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images) 9/35 Kaitlin Olson poses for a Red Carpet portrait at the 75th Emmy Awards on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images) 10/35 Will Sharpe, left, and Sophia Di Martino pose for a Red Carpet portrait at the 75th Emmy Awards on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images) 11/35 Janelle James poses for a Red Carpet portrait at the 75th Emmy Awards on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images) 12/35 Alex Borstein walks the red carpet at the 75th Emmy Awards on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images) 13/35 Alfie Fuller poses for a Red Carpet portrait at the 75th Emmy Awards on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images) 14/35 Issa Rae poses for a Red Carpet portrait at the 75th Emmy Awards on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images) 15/35 Juliette Lewis poses for a Red Carpet portrait at the 75th Emmy Awards on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images) 16/35 Kayte Walsh, left, and Kelsey Grammer pose for a Red Carpet portrait at the 75th Emmy Awards on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images) 17/35 Glenn Howerton, left, and Jill Latiano pose for a Red Carpet portrait at the 75th Emmy Awards on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images) 18/35 Pedro Pascal, left, and Lux Pascal pose for a Red Carpet portrait at the 75th Emmy Awards on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images) 19/35 Jeff Bridges, left, and Susan Geston pose for a Red Carpet portrait at the 75th Emmy Awards on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images) 20/35 Billy Harris poses for a Red Carpet portrait at the 75th Emmy Awards on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images) 21/35 Will Sharpe, left, and Sophia Di Martino pose for a Red Carpet portrait at the 75th Emmy Awards on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images) 22/35 Quinta Brunson poses for a Red Carpet portrait at the 75th Emmy Awards on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images) 23/35 Brett Goldstein poses for a Red Carpet portrait at the 75th Emmy Awards on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images) 24/35 Ayo Edebiri poses for a Red Carpet portrait at the 75th Emmy Awards on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images) 25/35 Tyler James Williams poses for a Red Carpet portrait at the 75th Emmy Awards on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images) 26/35 Jennifer Coolidge poses for a Red Carpet portrait at the 75th Emmy Awards on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images) 27/35 James Lance poses for a Red Carpet portrait at the 75th Emmy Awards on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images) 28/35 Emily Hampshire poses for a Red Carpet portrait at the 75th Emmy Awards on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images) 29/35 Camila Morrone poses for a Red Carpet portrait at the 75th Emmy Awards on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images) 30/35 English actor Bella Ramsey arrives for the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on January 15, 2024. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images) 31/35 US actress Kathryn Hahn arrives for the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on January 15, 2024. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images) 32/35 US actress Amy Poehler arrives for the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on January 15, 2024. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images) 33/35 US actress Kaitlin Olson arrives for the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on January 15, 2024. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images) 34/35 US actress Aubrey Plaza arrives for the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on January 15, 2024. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images) 35/35 US actress Ali Wong arrives for the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on January 15, 2024. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

