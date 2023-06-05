Summer just got even better.

AMC Theatres announced that their "Summer Movie Camp" program is back in 2023 after last offering it in 2019.

Through the program, select movies at participating theaters will be shown for $3 and $5 tickets. Moviegoers can buy their tickets for $3 plus tax on Wednesdays and $5 plus tax on Saturdays from June through August.

The following locations in San Diego County will participate in the promo:

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

AMC Mission Valley 20

AMC Palm Promenade 24

AMC Plaza Bonita 14

AMC UTC 14

Fourteen movies will be rotated throughout the rest of the summer, with recent and classic family films taking the big screen.

June 7: "DC League of Super-Pets"

June 10 and June 14: "Minions: The Rise of Gru"

June 17 and June 21: "PAW Patrol: The Movie"

June 24 and June 28: "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish"

June 30 and July 5: "Kung Fu Panda"

July 8 and July 12: "Trolls World Tour"

July 15 and July 19: "Mummies"

July 22 and July 26: "The Secret Life of Pets"

July 29 and Aug. 2: "The Boss Baby: Family Business"

Aug. 5 and Aug. 9: "Shrek 2″

Aug. 11 and Aug. 16: "Sing 2″

Aug. 19 and Aug. 23: "The Croods: A New Age"

Aug. 26 and Aug. 30: "Sonic the Hedgehog 2"

More than 400 AMC locations across the country will participate in the program. To take a look at the rest of the participating theaters, buy movie tickets and more, click right here.