Emmy Awards Given to Winners by Interns in Hazmat-Style Suits

Safety was top-of-mind at the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards. So much so, some winners were given their Emmy by an intern covered head-to-toe in a hazmat-style suite. Twitter lit up with questions about the delivery process. Did they wait outside the whole time? Are the interns driving around with prop trophies? Did they just leave when their assigned celebrity didn’t win?

Thankfully “Ramy” nominee Ramy Youssef answered this question for us in a Tweet. Apparently, they just wave, and walk away.

when you lose the emmy pic.twitter.com/ECkbGcoHBA — ramy youssef (@ramy) September 21, 2020

