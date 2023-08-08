recipes

Learn how to make mouthwatering gnocchi

Mussels and pistachios bring this Italian dish to life.

By Blanche Shaheen

California Live’s Blanche Shaheen meets up with Chef Fabrizio on a yacht in the San Francisco Bay to get the secret to making this show-stopping Italian dish with special ingredients.

Gnocchi with Mussels, Cherry Tomatoes, and Crushed Pistachios 

Ingredients

  • 500g fresh gnocchi
  • 500g fresh mussels, cleaned and debearded
  • 250g cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1/4 cup dry white wine
  • 1/4 cup vegetable broth
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley
  • 1/4 cup crushed pistachios
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • Red pepper flakes (optional, for a touch of heat
Directions

  • Cook the gnocchi according. Drain and set aside.
  • In a large pan or skillet, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the minced garlic and sauté for a minute until fragrant.
  • Add the halved cherry tomatoes to the pan and cook for about 2-3 minutes until they start to soften.
  • Pour in the dry white wine and vegetable broth. Let the mixture simmer for another 2-3 minutes to reduce slightly.
  • Add the cleaned mussels to the pan and cover with a lid. Cook for 4-5 minutes or until the mussels open up. Discard any mussels that remain closed.
  • Stir in the cooked gnocchi and chopped parsley, allowing them to absorb the flavors of the sauce. Season with salt, pepper, and red pepper flakes (if using) to taste.
  • To serve, divide the gnocchi with mussels and cherry tomatoes among plates. Sprinkle the crushed pistachios over each serving for a delightful nutty crunch.
  • Garnish with additional fresh parsley, if desired, and serve immediately.

