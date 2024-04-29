Learn how to make Cioppino using world-famous San Francisco crab, plus how to catch your own!

The Bay Area has some of the best crab in the world so California Live’s Jobeth Devera gets a masterclass from Alex Goffo, owner of ‘The Art of Crabbing,’ to learn how to catch her own crustaceans like the pros!

Crabbing has long been a cherished pastime along the shores of San Francisco. Then, she learns how to take her fresh crustacean catch and turn it into a restaurant-worthy seafood stew.

CIOPPINO RECIPE:

1 2 ½ lb. live crab

1 large can of Italian plum tomatoes

2 quarts Fumet (see below)

8 clams

1-2 cups dry white wine

2 tbsp. chopped parsley

2 tbsp. chopped garlic

2 bay leaves

1 tsp. fresh herbs like thyme or oregano or ¼ teaspoon dried

16 mussels, debearded

1 lb. rockfish filets

Salt & pepper

¼ cup Rouille (see below)

FUMET (FISH STOCK) RECIPE:

2-3 lbs. fish and shellfish heads, bones and trimmings

½ cup diced celery

2 yellow onions

2 bay leaves

¼ cup parsley stems

Thyme, oregano or other dried herbs

Water and white wine to cover

ROUILLE RECIPE:

½ cup fresh bread crumbs

¼ cup cold water

10 cloves garlic, finely chopped

2 tsp. dried red pepper flakes

½ tsp. salt

6 tbsp. olive oil

Enjoy!