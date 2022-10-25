Voting in San Diego County: Who is on Your Ballot for the 2022 General Election

It's about that time again when San Diegans get to fulfill their civic duty and have their voices heard via their votes.

Ballots have been mailed out for the 2022 General Election and already, registered voters have been able to cast them and drop them off at early voting centers. Those who prefer the rush of the Election Day buzz can vote traditionally in person on Nov. 8, as well.

If you've already taken a look at your ballot and may be confused about what districts you can vote in, this handy guide can help:

How do districts work?

Here's the first thing you should know: Every San Diego County voter is a part of districts on the national level (The U.S. House and the U.S. Senate); on the state level (the California Assembly and the California Senate) and on the county level. Depending on which municipality you live in, there may also be districts for your city council, school board and other important contests.

What's my district for State and National Races?

Every California voter will get to decide on Governorship, Lt. Governor, U.S. Senator and other statewide races. But depending where you live, there are different districts for the California Assembly, the state Senate, U.S. Congress.

For a closer look at your candidates for those districts, use the interactive tool below. Enter your address and the tool will tell you what district you are a part of and your candidate options.

What's my district for San Diego County races?

The county districts determine which supervisor represents you. The region has five districts from the most southwest corner of San Diego that borders Mexico to the furthest northeast near Riverside and Imperial Counties. For a better look at which district you belong to, click here for a map.

What's my district for San Diego City Council races?

If you're a voter in San Diego, you may be asked to decide on a city council member.

There are a total of nine districts in America’s Finest City that stretch from San Ysidro to San Pasqual Valley. San Diegans who want to learn which city district they belong to can click here for more information.

Once on the county-created map, you can insert your address into the upper left corner to see which district you belong to.

What's my district for the Chula Vista City Council race?

Voters in Chula Vista will have the power to elect individuals for mayor, city attorney and new city council members for Districts 1 and 2.

Residents can use this interactive map to determine which district they belong to.

City of Chula Vista

Still unsure which districts you belong to? No need to fret -- the county has a handy map to offer some guidance. Just enter your address and the tool will tell you every district you're a part of, whether it's a race in this Primary Election or not.

For more information, click here and enter your address.

What are the California Propositions?

On the ballot this year there are seven California propositions that cover a wide range of topics, from reproductive rights to gambling and the sale of flavored tobacco products. It can be overwhelming to research all of them. This year’s general election Official Voter Information Guide dedicated nearly 90 pages to explaining the propositions, who is for and/or against them and what the text of the proposed laws would be. Below, we break down the information into an easy-to-understand guide.

