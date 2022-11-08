Election Day buzz is thriving as California's votes are being tallied for the 2022 General Election.

California voters are making their voices heard on several topics that range from gambling to reproductive rights to the sale of flavored tobacco products. Here, we're tracking how Californians have voted on seven statewide propositions as results trickle in.

Early results include mail-in ballots and vote center ballots counted through Nov. 7, and don't include any ballots from Election Day. Here's where the results stand for the general election so far:

A closer look at the propositions

Proposition 1: Right to Reproductive Freedom Amendment

Prop. 1 deals with reproductive rights in California, specifically the right to choose to have an abortion and choose or refuse contraceptives. The right to privacy in the California Constitution has been interpreted to include reproductive privacy, but it is not explicitly stated. Prop. 1 would do this by solidifying the above rights in the state constitution.

NBC News projects that California voters have approved a ballot measure to protect abortion rights in the state.

Proposition 26: Legalize Sports Betting on American Indian Lands Initiative

Prop. 26 would allow in-person sports betting at tribal casinos and some horse race tracks. At race tracks, only people 21 years old and older would be allowed to bet. At tribal casinos, it would be up to each casino to negotiate its age minimum with the state. Prop. 26 would also allow tribal casinos to offer roulette and dice games. Private lawsuits to enforce certain gambling laws would also be allowed under this proposition.

Proposition 27: Legalize Sports Betting and Revenue for Homelessness Prevention Fund Initiative

Prop. 27 would legalize online sports betting for people who are over the age of 21 in California. It would only be offered by federally recognized Indian tribes and eligible businesses that contract with those tribes. Prop. 27 would impose a 10-percent tax on sports betting revenue. 85% of it would go toward homelessness programs and 15% would be distributed to tribes that do not offer sports betting.

Proposition 28: Art and Music K-12 Education Funding Initiative

Prop. 28 would secure funding for art and music education in public schools. The money would be at least 1% of funding from Prop. 98, which sets aside money for public schools and community colleges. Areas with a high proportion of low-income homes would get more funding, and large districts would need to spend the majority of it to hire art and music teachers.

Proposition 29: Dialysis Clinic Requirements Initiative

Prop. 29 requires on-site licensed medical professionals at kidney dialysis clinics and established other state requirements, including requiring clinics to be more transparent with patients about their ownership. The clinics would also need to be more transparent with the state about dialysis-related infection data. On top of that, it also prohibits clinics from closing or substantially reducing services without state approval. Clinics would also not be able to refuse treatment to patients based on source of payment.

Proposition 30: Tax on Income Above $2 Million for Zero-Emissions Vehicles and Wildfire Prevention Initiative

Prop. 30 would provide funding for programs in California to reduce air pollution and prevent wildfires by increasing income tax on people making more than $ 2 million each year. The 1.75-percent tax increase could last until 2043, but it could end earlier if California is able to meet its greenhouse gas emission goals. 45% of revenue from this proposition would go toward rebated and other incentives for electric vehicle purchases, 35% would help make more charging stations and the rest would go toward wildfire prevention and suppression programs with a focus on hiring and training firefighters.

Proposition 31: Flavored Tobacco Products Ban Referendum

Prop. 31 is a referendum on a 2020 law that would prohibit the retail sale of some flavored tobacco products. Governor Gavin Newsom signed this into law, but it has not taken effect yet. A “yes” vote on this proposition would approve the law and allow it to take effect, while a “no” vote would reject the law and prevent it from taking effect.

