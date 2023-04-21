Voyagers Toastmasters in Normal Heights Hosting Annual ‘Speechcraft' Program

Afraid of public speaking? Voyagers Toastmasters in Normal Heights is holding their annual six-week "Speechcraft" program.

The program led by volunteers is open to anyone who wants to improve their communication skills.

Sessions are Thursdays, starting April 27 from 7 a.m. - 8:30. and will be held at Lestat's Coffeehouse at 3343 Adams Ave., San Diego, or via Zoom.

“Due to Covid and related issues, we have not presented a Speechcraft program in many years,” Mark Shapiro, Voyagers Club President said in a press release. “This intensive, high-powered series of six sessions is an excellent way for organizations to train their teams in the most effective techniques for communications, for leadership & management, as well as for digital presentations skills.”

For more information email jerrymarino@hotmail.com or visit https://speechcraft.toastmasters.org