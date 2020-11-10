Veterans Day Deals

Veterans Day Deals and Freebies!

Food and Drink

  • Applebee’sOne free meal from a select menu for dine-in customers
  • BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery: One free meal valued up to $14.95
  • Bob Evans: One free meal from a select menu
  • Buffalo Wild Wings: Veterans and active military who dine-in with Buffalo Wild Wings can receive a free order of boneless wings and a side of fries.
  • California Pizza Kitchen: One free meal from a select menu, provide proof of military service or come in uniform.
  • Chili’s: One free meal with military ID.
  • Coco’s Restaurant and Bakery: One free slice of pie, plus a special buy one get one free special for any entree
  • Cracker Barrel: One free slice of double fudge Coca-Cola cake with a meal purchase. Discounts will additionally be available in Cracker Barrel stores through the month of November.
  • Denny’s: One free “Build your own Grand Slam” from 5am-noon, must show proof of service.
  • Dunkin Donuts: One free donut, no purchase necessary.
  • Golden Corral: During the month of November, Golden Corral are offering free meal cards to active and veteran military personnel that can be used for a lunch or dinner through May 31, 2021.
  • Little Cesar’s Pizza: One free lunch combo from 11am-2pm
  • Macaroni Grill: One free “Mom’s Ricotta Meatballs and Spaghetti” with military ID
  • O’ Charley’s Restaurant and Bar: One free meal from a select menu. O’Charley’s also has a 10% discount for active-duty military and veterans that runs all year long.
  • Red Lobster: One free appetizer or dessert
  • Starbucks: One free coffee, also eligible to military spouses.
  • Texas Roadhouse BBQ: From 11am-2pm, Veterans and active-duty military can receive a free lunch with a food voucher. Vouchers will be distributed in the parking lot of Texas Roadhouse BBQ before dining.
  • Wendy’s: Free small breakfast combo
  • Yard House:One complimentary appetizer

Recreation

Shopping

Services

  • Great Clips: One free haircut to be redeemed the day of with a voucher on another day.
  • Sports Clips: One free haircut with military ID

Veterans Day Deals
