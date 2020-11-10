Veterans Day Deals and Freebies!

Food and Drink
- Applebee’s: One free meal from a select menu for dine-in customers
- BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery: One free meal valued up to $14.95
- Bob Evans: One free meal from a select menu
- Buffalo Wild Wings: Veterans and active military who dine-in with Buffalo Wild Wings can receive a free order of boneless wings and a side of fries.
- California Pizza Kitchen: One free meal from a select menu, provide proof of military service or come in uniform.
- Chili’s: One free meal with military ID.
- Coco’s Restaurant and Bakery: One free slice of pie, plus a special buy one get one free special for any entree
- Cracker Barrel: One free slice of double fudge Coca-Cola cake with a meal purchase. Discounts will additionally be available in Cracker Barrel stores through the month of November.
- Denny’s: One free “Build your own Grand Slam” from 5am-noon, must show proof of service.
- Dunkin Donuts: One free donut, no purchase necessary.
- Golden Corral: During the month of November, Golden Corral are offering free meal cards to active and veteran military personnel that can be used for a lunch or dinner through May 31, 2021.
- Little Cesar’s Pizza: One free lunch combo from 11am-2pm
- Macaroni Grill: One free “Mom’s Ricotta Meatballs and Spaghetti” with military ID
- O’ Charley’s Restaurant and Bar: One free meal from a select menu. O’Charley’s also has a 10% discount for active-duty military and veterans that runs all year long.
- Red Lobster: One free appetizer or dessert
- Starbucks: One free coffee, also eligible to military spouses.
- Texas Roadhouse BBQ: From 11am-2pm, Veterans and active-duty military can receive a free lunch with a food voucher. Vouchers will be distributed in the parking lot of Texas Roadhouse BBQ before dining.
- Wendy’s: Free small breakfast combo
- Yard House:One complimentary appetizer
Recreation
- Amtrak: 10% off on travel, valid until January 31st
- Aquarium of the Pacific: Free entry at the Long Beach, California location with military ID
- Caesars Entertainment: Future travel booked between November 4- November 15th will receive a 40% discount
- John’s Incredible Pizza: Receive a $10 FunCard with admission
- National Parks: All U.S. National Parks will be offering free admission to the public
- Seaworld Parks: Free or discounted entry depending on location
- Super 8: 15% off for stays booked through December 8th
Shopping
- Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES): Discounted items through November 14th, additional discounts are available with a Military Star card. Click here to learn more.
- Bass Pro Shops: 10% off most purchases with military ID
- Bed, Bath, and Beyond: 25% off when you redeem the discount online. Click here to redeem.
- Big Lots: 10% off year-round discount for active military personnel and veterans who are members of Big Lots’ “Big Reward Program”
- Buy Buy Baby: 25% off through November 14th, also applicable to military spouses
- Cabela’s: 10% off most purchases
- David’s Bridal: 10% off in-store purchases, also applicable to immediate family members and fiancés
- Dollar General: 11% off in-store and online, also applicable to family members
- Enterprise Car Sales: Used vehicles bought in the month of November will receive $300 off their total purchase
- Eyemart Express: 20% off everyday with proof of military service
- Home Depot: 10% off
- Microsoft: Up to 10% off select products
- Office Depot/Office Max: 25% off in-store purchases through November 13th
- Publix: 10% off with military ID
- Veterans Canteen Service: Up to 55% off store-wide until November 13th for Veterans enrolled in the VA and their families. All eyewear will also be discounted by 25%.
- Sleep Number: $100 off your purchase
- Staples: 25% off in-store purchases, also applicable to family members
- Target: 10% off in store and online, also applicable to family members
- Under Armor: 40% off, also applicable to healthcare professionals, first responders, and teachers.
Services
- Great Clips: One free haircut to be redeemed the day of with a voucher on another day.
- Sports Clips: One free haircut with military ID