The Spectacular New Musical – Disney's Frozen, Will Play a 2-Week Engagement at The San Diego Civic Theatre, January 18 – 29, 2023

Disney Theatrical Productions, under the direction of Thomas Schumacher, and Broadway San Diego ~ A Nederlander Presentation is proud to welcome the long-awaited production of Disney’s Frozen to the San Diego Civic Theatre! From the producer of The Lion King and Aladdin, Frozen, the Tony®-nominated Best Musical, will play a 2-week premiere engagement as part of Broadway San Diego’s 45th Season, beginning Wednesday, January 18, 2023, with performances playing through Sunday, January 29, 2023.

In San Diego, Frozen will play Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 7:00 pm, Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 pm, Saturdays at 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm and Sundays at 1:00 pm and 6:30 pm.

