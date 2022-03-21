The 19th Annual San Diego Restaurant Week returns Sunday, April 3rd to April 10th 2022! This foodie-favorited week is the perfect time to take a culinary tour throughout the diverse and thriving food culture of San Diego. With over 90 participating restaurants offering prix-fixe menu options throughout San Diego County, you’re sure to find the perfect place to satisfy any craving.

Over 90 participating restaurants will offer three-course prix-fixe dinner menus for $20, $30, $40, $50 or $60 per person and/or two-course prix-fixe lunch menus for $10, $15, $20 or $25 per person. The participating restaurants span across the county from the South Bay to East County and to the borders of Oceanside and Fallbrook to the north. Tickets are not necessary for this delectable week of discounted dining, but reservations are recommended!

There is no better place for outdoor dining than Sunny San Diego and with expanded patio spaces and curbside dining, there is more space than ever before for you to enjoy a meal basking in the sun or under starry skies every day of the week!

For more information CLICK HERE!