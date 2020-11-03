NBC 7 & Telemundo 20 are proud to honor our Military, Veterans and their Families for all that they do and have done to protect our freedom.

Each year, NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 host the Salute to Service Festival to celebrate local military families and veterans on board the USS Midway Museum on Veterans Day. This year, to meet the challenges of the pandemic, the 10th Annual Salute to Service Event partnered with Lincoln Military Housing to provide care packages to 100 local military families and Veterans. Thank you to all of our sponsors!