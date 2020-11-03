Salute To Service

Salute To Service

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

NBC 7 & Telemundo 20 are proud to honor our Military, Veterans and their Families for all that they do and have done to protect our freedom.

Each year, NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 host the Salute to Service Festival to celebrate local military families and veterans on board the USS Midway Museum on Veterans Day. This year, to meet the challenges of the pandemic, the 10th Annual Salute to Service Event partnered with Lincoln Military Housing to provide care packages to 100 local military families and Veterans. Thank you to all of our sponsors!

THANK YOU LINCOLN MILITARY HOUSING FOR ALL YOU DO FOR OUR MILITARY FAMILIES !

Local

nbc 7 Oct 28

Watch NBC 7's Live Election Day Coverage on NBC7.com, Roku or Apple TV

San Diego County Oct 16

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: 10 Deaths, 293 New Cases Reported

This article tagged under:

Salute To Service
Decision 2020 Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us