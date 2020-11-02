Old Town San Diego 2020 Dia de Los Muertos

Old Town, San Diego – September 25, 2020 — Visit Old Town from October 15 – November 17, 2020 to view the Dia de los Muertos decorations. Due to COVID-19 restrictions on festivals and large gatherings, Dia de los Muertos will look a lot different in Old Town this year. Old Town San Diego will not be hosting a traditional procession or displaying an altar in the El Campo Santo cemetery. Yet, you will be able to find Old Town decorated in honor of the holiday. Displaying art and altars around Old Town businesses. Old Town businesses will display their altars from October 15th – November 17th, so that everyone has time to view each one and maintain a safe distance.

Originating in Mexico, Dia de los Muertos is a celebration to remember and honor those who have departed. On this day in Mexico, the streets near cemeteries are filled with decorations, flowers, candy calaveras and parades. Mexican families create special altars displaying offerings of food, candles, incense, ocre yellow marigolds and photos of departed loved ones.

You will still be able to find decorations and Instagramable backdrops honoring the traditional holiday starting October 15th and lasting through November 17th. Stop by participating businesses for a map of altars and decorations and remember to observe social distancing guidelines and to wear your mask. For more information email info@oldtownsandiego.org