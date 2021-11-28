NBC 7 & Telemundo 20 Toys For Tots Drive-Thru Event

Help NBC 7 & Telemundo 20 make a difference for a child in need this holiday season as we team up with the US Marines for our Toys For Tots Drive-Thru event this Friday, December 3rd from 7am – 7pm at the Walmart on Murphy Canyon Road. Simply bring a new unwrapped toy, drive up, drop it off and make a difference in a child’s life this holiday season.

Exact Location: 3382 Murphy Canyon Rd, San Diego, CA 92123

3382 Murphy Canyon Rd, San Diego, CA 92123 Times: 7am – 7pm

7am – 7pm This will be a drive-thru event where you can drive up and drop off toys.

Consider donating a toy or item for a pre-teen or teenager as they are groups in need of donated items. Some ideas for this age group range from hand-held electronics to board games, bath gift sets, backpacks, sporting equipment or hair dryers/straighteners.

If you can’t make it to the event on Dec 3rd, they can drop toys off at all participating “THE UPS STORE” locations. To find your nearest The UPS Store toy drop-off location, click here.