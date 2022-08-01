Eat, Drink, and Be Zesty!

Start planning your finest lemon-themed outfits and get ready for this year’s 25th Annual Lemon Festival!

Taking place on Saturday, August 13th from 11:00am to 6:00pm, Downtown Chula Vista’s Third Avenue will transform into a lemon-filled oasis that pays tribute the city’s rich agricultural history. Chula Vista was once known as “Lemon Capitol of the World.” Although the lemon groves are no more, many of the homes in the area have their own lemon trees. Join us for this annual celebration of citrus.

This year’s Lemon Festival includes two stages of live music, zesty photo opps, a lemon cook-off competition, a kids zone for the Lil’ Lemons, delicious food options, arts and crafts vendors and a wine and beer garden.

