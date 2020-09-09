Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month!

LATINO FILM FESTIVAL - More than 25 years ago, the San Diego Latino Film Festival (SDLFF) was born out of a desire to take a stand against the status-quo of cinema, to challenge the reigning and ever-present stereotypes about the Latino experience in movies, and to give Latino filmmakers the power of telling and sharing their stories first-hand about what it means to be Latino. After all these years, the SDLFF is proud to remain linked to these ideals, constantly advocating for inclusive, diverse, and progressive cinematic storytelling about the Latino identity. The festival usually takes place in March, but during 2020 it will go virtual on September 17-27.

OLD TOWN SAN DIEGO STATE HISTORIC PARK - Visitors can witness the living legacy of California's first permanent settlement at Old Town San Diego State Historic Park, San Diego's first "downtown." Old Town represents San Diego's Hispanic heritage from 1821 to 1872, when Mexico gained independence from Spain and took over the area. The six-block park features 12 acres of Mexican lore and historical sites presented in shops, a theater, restaurants, museums and several carefully preserved or restored buildings. Live mariachi performers can be seen every day in Old Town, in addition to seasonal and special event shows throughout the year.

CENTRO CULTURAL DE LA RAZA - This cultural art center is dedicated to creating, promoting, preserving and educating about Chicano, Mexican, Indigenous and Latino art and culture. The non-profit organization is housed in a former Balboa Park water tower decorated with bright murals. The Centro Cultural de la Raza provides classes, arts and crafts, and artistic presentations that support and encourage the creative expression of indigenous cultures. Special outdoor vendor exhibits can be enjoyed on selected weekends.

Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute Hispanic Heritage Month Events -Developing the Next Generation of Latino Leaders. Don’t miss the CHCI 2020 Leadership Conference is coming Sept 14-18, 2020!

BARRIO LOGAN & CHICANO PARK - Barrio Logan is a Mexican-American neighborhood established by refugees back in the early 20th century during the Mexican Revolution and rooted in civic movement. At the heart of the barrio, Chicano Park is home to the largest collection of Chicano murals in the United States and in January 2017, it was designated a National Historic Landmark. Barrio Logan is also the hub of a diverse arts district, with galleries, boutiques, brewpubs and craft coffee shops. The community organizes outdoor markets on selected weekends for businesses to highlight their passion for arts. A vibrant culinary scene is also an important characteristic of the neighborhood. At the iconic Barrio Logan eatery Las Cuatro Milpas, locals line up for authentic homestyle Mexican food and freshly made tortillas.