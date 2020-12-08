Carlsbad Marathon (Virtual)

The Tri-City Medical Center Carlsbad Marathon & Half Marathon is an annual North County event occurring in January. Over 10,000 runners and walkers from all over the United States and many foreign countries are expected to participate in the race weekend festivities.

The 26.2 and 13.1 mile courses features tours through Carlsbad Village, along oceanfront Pacific Coast Highway and past sandy beaches and picturesque lagoons. Participants are sure to stay motivated and entertained with support stations and live bands every mile, spectacular views of the Pacific Ocean and thousands of spectators and volunteers lining the course.

Both races start and finish at the Shoppes at Carlsbad located at 2525 El Camino Real in Carlsbad. The marathon starts at 6:15 a.m. and the first of 7 waves for the half marathon starts at 7:45 a.m. The Tri-City Medical Center Carlsbad Marathon works with 21 charities that use the event to raise funds and awareness through their association with the event. Race participants are encouraged to “run for a reason” by raising funds for one or more of the organizations.

The race weekend also includes a three-day Health & Lifestyle Expo and Kids Marathon Mile at LEGOLAND on Saturday. Geared for children age 12 and under, the Kids Marathon Mile at LEGOLAND is a one-mile, noncompetitive, age-staged run/walk that winds through the LEGOLAND theme park, located at One LEGOLAND Drive in Carlsbad. A Diaper Dash, entertainment and other fun activities takes place immediately following the kids’ races.

