Bilateral Safety Corridor Coalition (BSCC) Hosts ‘It's All About Love' Red-Carpet Event to Fight Human Trafficking in the Americas

The Bilateral Safety Corridor Coalition (BSCC) invites the public to join them at their red-carpet event, 'It’s All About Love,' aimed at fighting human trafficking in the Americas. The event will be held on April 28th, 2023, from 5-8 pm at the Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty La Jolla office, located at 1111 Prospect St. Suite 100, La Jolla, CA 92037.

The BSCC is a nonprofit organization that aims to preserve the dignity and well-being of labor and sexually exploited and trafficked men, women, and children through prevention, intervention, and education. They work towards this mission by advocating for policies that protect victims of trafficking and supporting survivors of human trafficking.

The event will feature Summer Stephan, San Diego County District Attorney, who will speak about the importance of raising awareness of human trafficking and the need for more education and prevention programs. Attendees will also be able to enjoy music from a DJ, hors d’oeuvres donated by local La Jolla restaurants, red and white wine, sangria and a signature drink are included in the entrance ticket.

Tickets for 'It’s All About Love' are available for $50 per person, and they can be purchased at the following link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/its-all-about-love-tickets-478680425037?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.

The BSCC encourages everyone to come out and support this important cause. By attending this event, you can make a difference in the lives of those who have been impacted by human trafficking.

For more information about the BSCC and their mission, visit their website at https://www.bsccoalition.org/.