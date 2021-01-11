2021 MLK Day Of Service

The MLK Day of service is a great opportunity to place core principles of citizenship and service into action.

The Mission of the North San Diego County NAACP is to empower under-served community members with the knowledge to improve their social and economic status through advocacy, human and civil rights services.

Volunteerism is a powerful tool that unites us around a common purpose and aids in building a stronger community. This is a wonderful opportunity for families, churches and organizations to get involved in the community. Please click on the link and make a pledge to serve in his honor; sign up to volunteer today!

