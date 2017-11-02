Dodger Yasiel Puig's Home Burglarized on Night of World Series Loss

A San Fernando Valley home owned by Dodger Yasiel Puig was burglarized on the same night Los Angeles' dreams of its first World Series title in 29 years were dashed at Dodger Stadium.

The break-in occurred shortly after Game 7 of the World Series, a disappointing 5-1 loss to Houston.

A window at the address was smashed and items were taken, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Police responded to the address after a burglary alarm was activated.

Puig was likely at Dodger Stadium at the time. He was 0-for-3 at the plate in Wednesday night's loss.

TMZ reported that jewelry was taken from the Mediterranean-style villa in Encino's Amestoy Estates, which Puig recently bought for $2.65 million. Security cameras captured the crime, according to TMZ.

The home is not the same one owned by Puig that was burglarized in March. About $500,00 worth of jewelry was taken in the March burglary, which occurred when Puig was away at spring training.

A string of burglaries have been reported in recent months targeting celebrities in the Hollywood and Beverly Hills area, including Alanis Morissette, Nicki Minaj, Emmy Rossum, Jaime Pressly, David Spade, Puig, and former Lakers Nick Young, Byron Scott and Derek Fisher. In March, a burglary was reported at the family home of Lakers star rookie Lonzo Ball.





