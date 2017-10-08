A gunman opened fire on a Congressional baseball practice early Wednesday morning in Alexandria, Virginia. Five people, including the shooter, were shot during the attack. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among those shot. NBC News sources identified the shooter as James T. Hodgkinson. He was shot by Capitol police and later died of his injuries, President Trump told the nation from the White House. (Published Wednesday, June 14, 2017)

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, who is still recovering from his wounds after a gunman opened fire on Republican members of Congress in June, said on “Meet the Press” Sunday that he still stands behind the unlimited right to bear arms, NBC News reported.

"Our Founding Fathers believed strongly in gun rights for citizens," Scalise, R-La., told host Chuck Todd in an exclusive interview.

Instead of passing new regulations in the wake of the Las Vegas mass shooting, which thrust the country’s lawmakers into the center of the debate over gun control, existing ones should be enforced, he said.

"Don't try to put new laws in place that don't fix these problems," said Scalise, who was gravely wounded on June 14 when a shooter opened fire on the GOP's congressional baseball team as members practiced in Virginia. "They only make it harder for law-abiding citizens to own a gun.”

